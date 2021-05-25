NORWALK, Conn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartEquip Executive Chairman Bryan Rich and CEO Fernando Piñera recently presented a $250,000 donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® (http://www.stjude.org/) to support its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®
"I'm ecstatic SmartEquip can deliver a substantial contribution to a cause my family and I have been advocating for decades," said Rich.
SmartEquip participates in a Workplace Giving program (http://www.stjude.org/get-involved/workplace-giving.html) for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital that offers employees the opportunity to donate a portion of their salaries to St. Jude. SmartEquip then matches 50 cents to every dollar contributed. In addition to this program, there are various fundraising activities and volunteer opportunities for its employees to join with the other companies in the SmartEquip Network.
"I am grateful for our partnership with SmartEquip and humbled by the commitment of its generous employees who donate their time and money to support the kids at St. Jude," said Timothy Bayly, Regional Executive Director of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Their partnership and participation in our workplace giving program helps ensure St. Jude Children's Research Hospital can continue delivering its pioneering research and lifesaving treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases."
Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all they should worry about is helping their child live.
"Raising this money is great for the cause, but also for the SmartEquip team," said Fernando Piñera, CEO of SmartEquip. "It's a great opportunity for all of us to reconnect and grow as a company and a community."
SmartEquip launched its giving program in January 2020 and has long-term plans to continue raising awareness and support for the families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
About SmartEquip
SmartEquip (http://www.smartequip.com) is the leading technology standard for equipment lifecycle management, service and procurement support for the construction industry. The platform provides a seamless brand-enhancing experience for fleet owners, manufacturers, and distributors of complex equipment. SmartEquip enhances ROI for all Network participants by increasing equipment uptime, improving both technician wrench time and transaction accuracy, while reducing the total cost of equipment ownership. The SmartEquip Network currently supports more than 600 OEM brands, with over 95,000 users across more than 42,000 equipment locations globally. The Network supports over $1 billion in parts transactions annually and the company is led by veterans of construction, technology and data sciences. Founded in 2000, SmartEquip is positioned to define tomorrow's dynamic and evolving equipment industry.
About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire (http://www.stude.org/inspire.html) to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org (http://www.stjude.org/get-involved/school-fundraising-ideas/epic-challenge/inspiration4-st-jude-science-fair.html), liking St. Jude on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/stjude), following St. Jude on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/stjude), Instagram and TikTok (http://www.tiktok.com/@stjude), and subscribing to its YouTube channel (http://www.youtube.com/user/MyStJude).
