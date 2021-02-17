CARY, N.C., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartlink Health Solutions today announced the most recent data demonstrating how its SiteClear customers are successfully using the solution to proactively protect employees, staff, and students from COVID-19. In recent weeks, as COVID-19 cases surged across the country, an average of four percent of those monitored by SiteClear have been identified as likely to be positive, confirmed positive, or potentially exposed to COVID-19. While the percentages very widely across companies and industries, the data shows that the percentages are highest in the industries where SiteClear has experienced the strongest adoption – manufacturing and schools. Across all industries, SiteClear has proven to be effective at early identification of individuals that ultimately test positive for COVID-19, including those that are symptomatic and asymptomatic.
"It's not surprising that industries that have a higher percentage of employees being exposed to each other or the general public also have the highest percentages of positive cases of COVID-19," said Siu Tong, PhD, CEO, and founder of Smartlink Health Solutions. "Regardless of industry, it's clear that early identification of potential COVID-19 cases combined with taking the right actions faster is critical to preventing outbreaks."
Across the country, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, schools, and other organizations are struggling to protect their employees from COVID-19. When an individual is identified as potentially having COVID-19, it sets off a cascade of work to prevent the spread of the disease to others in the organization. Tracking who is quarantined, testing status, contact tracing efforts, and return to work qualification on paper is difficult and time consuming.
Smartlink's SiteClear COVID-19 response management software is helping organizations address this challenge. With SiteClear, individuals that are likely to be positive for COVID-19 are identified early through an algorithm-based symptom assessment. The software then automatically implements business rules to mitigate potential exposure to others, and provides an easy way to track and manage all the tasks associated with bringing employees back to work. At a glance, employers can see the current status and next steps for everyone that is being tracked related to COVID-19, including probable cases, lab orders placed, confirmed cases, contact tracing activities, and management of the return-to-work process.
According to Mr. Tong, "Reportedly, COVID-19 will be with us for quite some time, and preventing the spread of it requires more than frequent lab testing and PPE. As evidenced by country's that are the most successful at containing COVID outbreaks, a symptom-based approach is a crucial piece of the puzzle. Combining that with automated response activities, such as contact tracing, can help companies move faster and potentially save lives."
About Smartlink Health Solutions
Smartlink Health Solutions is an innovator in healthcare IT and is focused on helping organizations solve two of their biggest challenges – the transition from reactive care delivery to proactive care delivery, and the quest for seamless data sharing across the care continuum. With Smartlink, organizations can proactively identify individuals at the highest risk for COVID-19 and automatically take action to help prevent the spread of the virus. Smartlink's care management platform also supports Medicare's annual wellness, behavioral health and care management programs. Additionally, Smartlink's integration Platform-as-a-Service enables rapid, affordable integration between healthcare IT and other systems via the user interface. For more information, visit SmartlinkHealth.com.
