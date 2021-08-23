CARY, N.C., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartlink Health Solutions today announced that they have formed a partnership with Henry Schein One, a subsidiary of Henry Schein Inc., to connect Dentrix customers to NC HealthConnex.
As North Carolina moves into data-driven, value-based health care, the N.C. Health Information Exchange Authority is working to modernize the state-designated health information exchange, NC HealthConnex. To assist Dentrix users to meet this mandate, Henry Schein One has partnered with Smartlink Health Solutions.
NC HealthConnex is a tool to link disparate systems and existing HIE networks together to deliver a holistic view of patient records. It allows health care professionals to access patients' comprehensive records across multiple providers, as well as review labs, diagnostics, history, allergies, medications and more. This results in improved coordination across all levels of care.
"We are excited to provide our Dentrix customers with a smooth and affordable path to connect to NC HealthConnex," said Ashley Watkins, Product Manager, Henry Schein One. "With the Smartlink Data Connector, our users can meet the mandate with virtually zero impact on their day-to-day practice."
Smartlink Data Connector (SDC) is a health care-focused Integration Platform as a Service that leverages a system's user interface (UI) to automate data sharing between disparate health IT systems. Because it connects through the UI, SDC works with non-Meaningful Use software such as dental and behavioral health practice management systems. SDC also works with any operating environment, software as a service, hosted software, or on-premises software, and can insert or extract virtually any type of data, including scheduling, documents, images, discrete data, and practice management.
"Henry Schein One has been an important strategic partner of ours for some time and we are very pleased to expand our relationship," said Siu Tong, PhD, CEO, and founder of Smartlink Health Solutions. "NC HealthConnex plays an important role in the health of every North Carolinian, and it's our pleasure to help Dentrix customers as well as other providers across the state participate."
Henry Schein One will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, August 26 at 12:00pm Mountain Time to help educate providers on connecting to NC HealthConnex with SDC. To attend the webinar, please visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/786681195306654480. Additional information for Dentrix customers about connecting to NC HealthConnex is also available at https://www.dentrix.com/support/nc-hie.
