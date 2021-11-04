CARY, N.C., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smartlink Health Solutions, a leading provider of proactive health and wellness management solutions, today announced the launch of SiteClear™Vaccine Registry, a solution that helps employers comply with new OSHA rules expected to be released in the coming days. With SiteClear, employers can track COVID-19 vaccination status, manage exemption requests, and monitor weekly COVID testing.
In September, the Biden Administration announced its COVID-19 Action Plan, the "Path Out of The Pandemic". At the center of the plan is a directive for the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to develop a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or tested once a week. The OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement this requirement is anticipated to be released in the coming days, and will impact an estimated 80 million Americans. A similar mandate is already in place for Federal contractors, who are required to be vaccinated by December 8th.
"With the OSHA ETS looming, employers across the country need an easy way to track compliance and get out in front of this mandate," said Siu Tong, PhD, CEO and founder of Smartlink Health Solutions. "SiteClear automates the most time-consuming aspects of managing a vaccination and testing program, minimizing the potential administrative burden and protecting employers from potentially hefty fines."
The SiteClear Vaccine Registry is offered stand-alone or as part of the SiteClear Enterprise solution, which also includes symptom tracking, contact tracing, and electronic lab ordering and results delivery. Visit https://www.smartlinkhealth.com/siteclear-vaccine-registry/ to register for a product demonstration, or email info@smartlinkhealth.com for additional information.
