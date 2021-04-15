ISELIN, N.J., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartLinx, a leading provider of cloud workforce management solutions, today announced its collaboration with Proactive Risk Solutions. The Proactive Health Management Plan provides the best possible coverage and options to employees and the greatest tax savings to employers.
Under the partnership, SmartLinx will refer the Proactive Health Management Plan to any clients interested in offering supplemental health benefits to their employees, and Proactive Risk Solutions will similarly refer SmartLinx to their customers that need workforce management solutions.
"SmartLinx's mission is to care for those who care. Connecting our customers with additional resources that help foster a happier, healthier workforce, like the Proactive Health Management Plan, is a natural fit," explained SmartLinx Senior VP of Marketing Don Keane. "Our workforce management solutions paired with Proactive Risk Solution's health benefits are an unstoppable force for improving both business outcomes for senior care facilities and quality of life for their staff."
The Proactive Health Management Plan is a limited medical indemnity plan with a fixed wellness benefit payment. The plan provides health and lifestyle coaches that specialize in fields ranging from personal training to life coaching. The PHMP initiates and reinforces quality behavioral changes. Better choices and behavioral changes result in lasting health and greater productivity in the workplace.
Proactive Risk Solutions offers supplemental benefits at no additional cost to employers. Some key benefits include:
- An annual FICA tax savings to employers.
- An average of 2-5% increase in annual spendable income for most employees.
- A likelihood of reduced health insurance costs for both employees and employers.
"Employees are the most productive when they are healthy, empowered, and valued," said PRS SVP of Sales, Michael Sirpilla. "SmartLinx's suite of workforce management solutions, which can help build a more connected, engaged workforce are the perfect complement to the Proactive Health Management Plan."
About SmartLinx
Founded in 2000, SmartLinx cares for those who care. Used in thousands of leading organizations, SmartLinx's workforce management solutions help healthcare providers manage people and processes by harnessing the power of real-time data. Solutions include talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources, benefits, payroll, time & attendance, scheduling, compliance, and business analytics. New financing options with preferred commercial lender Ascentium Capital provide several flexible structures and low introductory payment options to help clients utilize the breadth of SmartLinx's capabilities and products. The company is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://www.smartlinx.com or call 877-501-1310.
About Proactive Risk Solutions
Proactive Risk Solutions (PRS) prides itself in offering the most unique products to improve workforce health while assisting businesses with employee benefits. The Proactive Health Management Plan is a fully insured limited medical indemnity plan with a fixed wellness benefit payment. The plan provides health and lifestyle coaches specializing in fields ranging from personal training to life coaching. The PHMP initiates and reinforces quality behavioral changes. Better choices and behavioral changes result in lasting health and greater productivity in the workplace. The Proactive Health Management Plan works.
