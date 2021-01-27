ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartLinx Solutions, a leader in workforce management solutions for post-acute care and senior living organizations, today launched SmartLinx Advanced Timeclock for Employees (SLATE) as part of its ongoing commitment to helping operators navigate today's workforce challenges. The state-of-the-art time clock limits the spread of infectious bacteria and prevents workers with fevers from entering the facility.
With COVID-19 cases rising in many areas, senior care operators continue to pursue new measures to combat the spread, enforce official guidelines, and protect residents.
SLATE combines the latest innovations in touchless technology with integrated time tracking and employee scheduling to help operators safeguard their facilities and enhance workforce operations. In addition to eliminating physical contact with a high-touch device, the new time clock automatically takes employee temperatures and blocks access to anyone with a fever.
SLATE connects to the SmartLinx Go mobile to enable staff to quickly complete punch in and out requirements on their mobile device. Since employees can punch in and out several times faster than with standard clocks, SLATE helps reduce long lines during shift changes and makes it easier for employees to practice social distancing.
"At SmartLinx, we're committed to helping residents and employees stay safe in these uncertain times and helping operators comply with evolving health and safety guidelines," said SmartLinx CEO Marina Aslanyan. "SLATE exemplifies our commitment to empowering clients with the workforce management capabilities they need to deliver high-quality care to residents and employees."
SLATE Streamlines Employee Access and Attendance Tracking
Employees simply answer a few questions on the SmartLinx Go mobile app and present the corresponding QR code to SLATE, which instantly transmits employee ID and punch information to the SmartLinx workforce management system. In addition to displaying the employee's punch status and history, SLATE's 10-inch screen lets staff identify and fix issues on the spot.
The Wi-Fi-enabled timeclock supports all smartphones and can be placed anywhere an operator wants to track attendance and detect fevers – from building entrances to nurses' stations. SLATE's software-as-a-service, (SaaS), Clock on Cloud infrastructure also automatically updates facilities with new enhancements without requiring they contact support.
About SmartLinx
Founded in 2000, SmartLinx cares for those who care. Used in thousands of leading organizations, SmartLinx's workforce management solution suite helps skilled nursing and senior care providers manage people and processes by harnessing the power of real-time data. Its solution includes talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources, benefits, payroll, time & attendance, scheduling, compliance, and business analytics. New financing options with preferred commercial lender Ascentium Capital provide several flexible structures and low introductory payment options to help clients utilize the breadth of SmartLinx's capabilities and products. The company is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.
