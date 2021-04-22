CHARLESTON, S.C., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartLinx, a leader in cloud workforce management solutions for post-acute care and senior living organizations, today announced it established a research and development laboratory in Charleston, South Carolina.
SmartLinx Accelerating Innovation Lab (SAIL) was launched from the shores of South Carolina to develop new workforce management solutions and industry best practices that use cutting-edge digital transformation technologies to advance the long-term care industry.
The new R&D hub represents SmartLinx' latest investment in advancing customer solutions introduced after the company's acquisition by Marlin Equity. SAIL will foster collaboration between researchers, developers, customers, and partners. Earlier this year, SmartLinx introduced a state-of-the time clock and employee communication system.
"We believe technology can address every challenge in post-acute care and are committed to developing the best options," said SmartLinx new CTO Anil Chillarige, who launched SAIL as his first signature initiative. "We are seeding concepts that leverage digital transformation to raise the bar on employee experience, quality of care, and operational efficiency."
SmartLinx provides state-of-the-art solutions designed to make health care staff more productive while keeping them safe and achieving compliance through automation. SAIL employs software developers, solution architects, futurists, and designers dedicated to improving these benefits and launching new innovations.
Forging new technology paths
SAIL recently introduced SmartLinx Advanced Timeclock for Employees (SLATE), which combines the latest innovations in touchless technology with integrated time tracking and employee scheduling. SLATE eliminates physical contact with a high-touch device while blocking access to anyone with a fever and enforcing attendance policies.
SAIL is also working on a next-generation staffing marketplace that can source qualified talent on demand and exploring analytics and intelligent agents like IP Soft's Amelia described as "Siri with a doctorate in psychology." Exhibiting artificial emotional intelligence, these agents facilitate high value human-machine interactions to support senior care residents.
"Home to one of the nation's top universities as well as a burgeoning and vibrant tech economy, Charleston is the ideal location for SAIL," explained SmartLinx CEO Marina Aslanyan. "As SmartLinx continues to grow, the city offers an amazing pool of local talent and potential technology partners."
About SmartLinx
Founded in 2000, SmartLinx cares for those who care. Used in thousands of leading organizations, SmartLinx's workforce management solutions help healthcare providers manage people and processes by harnessing the power of real-time data. Solutions include talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources, benefits, payroll, time & attendance, scheduling, compliance, and business analytics. New financing options with preferred commercial lender Ascentium Capital provide several flexible structures and low introductory payment options to help clients utilize the breadth of SmartLinx's capabilities and products. The company is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://www.smartlinx.com or call 877-501-1310.
