NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, smarTours, the leading provider of affordable trips to bucket list destinations, announced the company's international tours will resume starting in May. Improving travel restrictions and vaccination efforts will allow for the company's first international tours to depart after a year-plus hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The first two tours will travel to Costa Rica (May 10th departure) and Egypt (June 21st departure) with additional tours including Alaska, Greece, South Africa, Kenya, UAE, and Peru planned throughout the summer.
All smarTours will include comprehensive Covid safety precautions including individual safety packs, advanced emergency action plan, a list of health services and institutions in each destination, daily disinfecting of the bus, avoiding overcrowded destinations, contactless check-ins, alternatives to buffet meals, and social distancing practices throughout the tour. In addition, the company will coordinate group testing before returning to the U.S.
"One lesson from the pandemic is to take advantage of the time you have and see the places you want to see," says Christine Petersen, CEO of smarTours. "Travelers are ready to check off bucket list destinations and experiences. Revenge travel is definitely a trend! We are thrilled to be first taking travelers to Costa Rica and Egypt followed by many destinations across the globe."
smarTours first departure tours:
Colorful Costa Rica: a 9-day small-group tour throughout the country that visits the Sarapiquis Tropical Forest, Tortuguero National Park, Arenal Volcano, and Tamarindo Beaches. Unique immersive experiences include visiting a family-operated farm, a boat ride through the rain forest, soaking in hot springs, making tortillas, and enjoying Costa Rican coffee.
Splendors of Egypt: a 11-day small-group tour throughout the country that visits Cairo, the Great Pyramids of Giza, Luxor, Aswan, and a Nubian Village. Bucket list experiences include a Nile cruise, Temple of Queen Hatshepsut, Temple of Luxor, Egyptian Museum of Antiquities, and the colorful Khan El Khalili Bazaar.
In addition, tours to Alaska (departures throughout the summer), Greece, South Africa, UAE, Kenya, Turkey, Jordan, Kenya, Peru, Iceland, Israel, and France are coming soon.
To learn more about currently scheduled tours open to American travelers, please visit: https://smartours.com/open-to-us-travelers/
About smarTours:
smarTours is the leading provider of affordable trips to bucket list destinations worldwide. The company currently offers more than 60 guided tours to more than 70 countries across all continents. All smarTours include international airfare, hotels in convenient locations, knowledgeable English-speaking local guides, in-depth excursions and sightseeing, and many meals. More than 225,000 travelers have taken a smarTours trip since the founding of the company in 1996.
