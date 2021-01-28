DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On January 21, 2021 SmartTab published "Advancing High Tech Drug Delivery Systems for the Treatment of Crohn's Disease" in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Journal, and was a poster of distinction, as one of the top-scoring abstracts at the Crohn's and Colitis Congress.
Without a cure, Crohn's disease affects over 700,000 people in the U.S., and millions globally, according to the CDC.
The article showcases how high-tech drug delivery systems can allow for precise location targeting and efficient delivery mechanisms to reduce the risk of side effects and increase dosage effectiveness in the treatment of Crohn's disease. SmartTab's revolutionary capsule technology uses radio frequency (RF) signaling to trigger an optimal release of the pharmaceutical contents to specified regions of the gastrointestinal tract.
There's conclusive evidence that via RF signaling, the SmartTab capsule can administer active ingredients to the target sites of patients. With onboard sensors, enabling the devices to send real-time data to physicians and personalize treatments using Artificial Intelligent (AI) algorithms, this technique has the potential to generate further advancement in high-tech drug delivery systems. Preparations are currently in order to apply this technology in the form of an injection capsule as well.
"We're excited that IBD Journal is highlighting SmartTab's work with Crohn's Disease—we believe that this will greatly help those that suffer from the condition. It's another vital step on our path to helping millions of people to have easier access to better health with superior treatments." — Robert Niichel, Founder and CEO of SmartTab
SmartTab Product Road Map
- TargetTab: SmartTab's oral capsule for colon targeted drug delivery. Designed specifically for targeted delivery of medication. Successfully completed PK Pre-clinical Animal Studies in 2019.
- InjectTab: SmartTab's oral injection capsule for biologics and large molecules, making injections with needles a thing of the past. PK Pre-clinical Animal Studies in progress.
- MultiTab: SmartTab's multi-compartment capsule to reside in the stomach for a week with active ingredients to release each day. Early design and prototyping complete. PK Pre-clinical Animal Studies in 2021.
About Velóce Corporation (SmartTab)
SmartTab is on a mission to advance digital drug delivery systems for effective therapies that improve patient outcomes. A patient-centered wireless drug delivery platform comprised of an ingestible capsule with a microprocessor, proprietary smart polymer actuator, and active ingredients. Starting with TargetTab for precise targeted drug delivery to the colon and then InjectTab, a biologics delivery system, making needles and syringes a thing of the past. http://www.smartab.co
