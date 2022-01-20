DENVER, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Denver-based startup, SmartTab, continues to revolutionize digital medicine—they successfully obtained a patent for a "wireless communications system integrating electronics into orally ingestible products for controlled release of active ingredients."
Smart Pills for Optimized Drug Delivery
This is yet another major stepping stone for the startup. Over the past three years they've quickly made a name for themselves as a leading innovator in wireless drug delivery systems. The company is engaged in the validation of InjectTab™ to replace the needle and syringe for patients with diabetes and autoimmune diseases. Their additional products, TargetTab™ and MultiTab™ have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from chronic gastrointestinal problems like Crohn's disease.
To maximize medications' effectiveness and minimize side effects, the drug needs to be targeted to the correct location and at the right time. Modern enteric-coated capsules have advanced oral drug delivery by enabling drugs to dissolve after they have bypassed the acidic stomach environment, yet even these capsules can not travel deep into the colon or offer an indication of whether or not the drug was successfully released at the target location.
Patent Details
The patent (U.S. Patent No. 11224383) has SmartTab poised for clinical studies in May. It entails a consumable capsule with a triaxial coil and electronic circuit which interacts with an external device so that the external device can determine the location of the capsule within the gastrointestinal tract. This system of consumable capsule and external tracking and control device delivers a pharmaceutical agent to a predetermined location in the gastrointestinal tract. The capsule electronics can present a signal indicating release of the pharmaceutical agent.
"The new patent issued and soon-to-be-issued patents demonstrate our commitment to advancing a paradigm shift in patient-centered drug delivery."
-Robert Niichel, Chief Executive Officer of SmartTab
Coming Up
SmartTab is presenting at the Annual Arab Health 2022 Conference 24-27 January 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre—showcasing Colorado's expertise in novel drug delivery systems to the Middle East and international communities. Additionally, they've launched an equity crowdfunding campaign to support their evolution to become the world's leader in ingestible wireless drug delivery.
