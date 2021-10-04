IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands Inc., one of the nation's leading dental support organizations (DSO) providing business support services to nearly 700 affiliated offices across 30 states, is pleased to announce the grand opening of Johnson Family Dental's eighth location, located in Paso Robles.
Patients will enjoy convenient hours, a comfortable office, and full-service general dentistry at the new Paso Robles location. Located at 2051 Theatre Drive, Suite 105, in Paso Robles, the office will be open four days a week, including evenings. Johnson Family Dental accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible financing options so patients can afford the dental care they need.
To celebrate the grand opening, the new Paso Robles office will offer a special $49 new patient check-up package, including an exam and digital x-rays, and $100 off dental services over $300. Opening this new location helps bring affordable dental care to local neighborhoods.
Leading the clinical team in the new Johnson Family Dental office is Dr. Christopher Neale. Dr. Neale has advanced training in General Dentistry and 47 years of dental experience. His friendly and knowledgeable approach puts patients at ease. "I enjoy getting to know the patients so they can have a positive dental experience," explains Dr. Neale. "I'm excited for the opportunity to partner with Johnson Family Dental and serve the community of Paso Robles."
This new office is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 8am – 5pm, Tuesdays from 9am – 6pm, and Fridays from 7am – 4pm. Prospective patients can call the new Paso Robles Johnson Family Dental office at 805-322-3555 or schedule appointments online.
About Smile Brands Inc.
Smile Brands, based in Irvine, California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. The company supports nearly 700 affiliated practices, with more than 7,500 dedicated team members across 30 states. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 75 brands including well-known regional brands: Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for three consecutive years. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.
About Johnson Family Dental
Johnson Family Dental is a growing group dental practice based in Santa Barbara, California. Since 1963, Johnson Family Dental has been delivering quality care to Central California residents. With eight convenient locations, Johnson Family Dental provides comprehensive general, specialty, and orthodontic care in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Goleta, Solvang, Camarillo, San Luis Obispo Santa Maria, and Paso Robles. Driven by their belief that "a smile can change your life", the Johnson Family Dental team is committed to delivering gentle and compassionate care at an excellent value. Johnson Family Dental relies on Smile Brands to provide world-class business support services so they can focus on delivering highly personalized patient care. Learn more at johnsonfamilydental.com.
Media Contact
Jody Martin, Smile Brands, 714.428.1299, press@smilebrands.com
SOURCE Smile Brands