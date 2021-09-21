IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands Inc., one of the nation's leading dental support organizations (DSO) providing business support services to nearly 700 affiliated offices across 30 states, is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Rose Family Dentistry in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Smile Brands and partner P3 Dental Group of Las Vegas will provide full-service administrative support to the practice, which includes purchasing, payroll, accounting, IT, billing, facilities management, and marketing. Existing staff will remain in place, and the business will continue to operate under the Rose Family Dentistry brand.
Dr. Craig Rose founded Rose Family Dentistry in 1998 with the goal of bringing healthy, beautiful smiles to patients of all ages. Today, Dr. Rose leads a staff of eight from their growing Las Vegas location, which provides general, preventative and restorative dental care, specialty care, cosmetic dentistry, and emergency services.
The staff at Rose Family Dentistry is looking forward to a strong partnership with Smile Brands and P3. "It was the perfect choice to partner with Smile Brands and P3," explains Dr. Rose. "We have a partner who shares our values and has world-class dental support services to simplify our day-to-day practice management."
P3 founder Dr. Matthew Welebir is thrilled to welcome Rose Family Dentistry. "The Rose Family Dentistry team has assembled a remarkable family dental practice in Las Vegas," said Dr. Welebir, "We look forward to partnering with them to deliver even more smiles."
About Smile Brands Inc.
Smile Brands, based in Irvine, California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. The company supports nearly 700 affiliated practices, with more than 7,500 dedicated team members across 30 states. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 75 brands including well-known regional brands: Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for three straight years. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.
About P3 Dental Group
P3 Dental Group is a rapidly growing group dental practice affiliated with Smile Brands Inc. Founded by Dr. Matthew Welebir in 2003, P3 Dental has been delivering quality dental care to Las Vegas area residents. With seven convenient general dentistry locations and two co-located specialty centers, P3 Dental Group provides state-of-the-art general and specialty care, including preventative care, periodontal care, restorative care, cosmetic care, Invisalign®, dental implants, oral surgery, and sedation dentistry. Their mission is to create long-term patient relationships by making dental visits convenient, affordable, and stress-free. P3 relies on Smile Brands to provide world-class business support services so they can focus on delivering highly personalized patient care.
