IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands, one of the nation's leading dental support organizations (DSO), is pleased to announce its new affiliate partnership with Radiate by McQuitty in Santa Fe, NM.
Dr. Patrick J. McQuitty leads a team of 10 from his growing Santa Fe location. Consistently voted in the "Top 3" Dental Practices in Santa Fe for over 10 years, the team's goal is to provide innovative dentistry in a comfortable and compassionate environment. The office provides general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and emergency dental services to patients in Santa Fe and the surrounding area.
"When looking to partner with a DSO, it was important for me to find an organization that shares our passion for quality dentistry and genuine care for our patients and community," said Dr. McQuitty. "The partnership with Smile Brands will allow us to continue to grow the practice by adding associates and expanding our hygiene care while maintaining our current culture."
Smile Brands will provide administrative support and services to the practice including purchasing, payroll, accounting, IT, billing, facilities management, and marketing. The business will continue to operate under the Radiate by McQuitty name and the existing staff will remain with the office.
"The team at Radiate by McQuitty has built an impressive reputation in the Santa Fe area," said Steve Bilt, co-founder, and CEO of Smile Brands. "We are thrilled to partner with them to support their practice growth goals and streamline their day-to-day operations."
Smile Brands, based in Irvine, California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. The company supports nearly 700 affiliated practices, with more than 7,500 dedicated team members across 30 states. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 75 brands including well-known regional brands: Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for three consecutive years. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.
