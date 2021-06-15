IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands Inc. was honored to receive the Spotlight Award at the 26th annual Association of Corporate Growth Awards last week. ACG supports middle-market dealmakers and business leaders who invest in growth and build companies. The Spotlight Award is given in recognition of outstanding growth and above-average financial performance.
Smile Brands, a leading dental support organization with nearly 700 affiliated practices across 30 states, has a deeply rooted culture founded on the company's mission to deliver Smiles for Everyone®. Despite facing severe limitations on the ability to deliver dental care, Smile Brands persevered in 2020, delivering record earnings and nearly doubling the number of affiliated offices with the acquisition of Midwest Dental.
"We faced a near existential crisis in 2020 when the pandemic forced the closure of much of the dental industry," explains CEO Steven C. Bilt. "I'm intensely proud of how our team rallied to make sure that patients continued to have safe access to care and keep dental emergencies out of the ER. Our ability to quickly adapt when the crisis hit put us in a position to make strategic acquisitions that are proving to be very beneficial. It's an honor to be recognized by ACG for beating the odds in a crazy year."
ACG Orange County's Annual Awards celebrate the best middle-market companies in the OC and Inland Empire - as evaluated by a respected panel of independent judges. The theme of this year's awards was "Excellence Reimagined", reflecting the need for all member organizations to re-imagine success in a pandemic year.
About Smile Brands
Smile Brands Inc., based in Irvine California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. The company supports nearly 700 affiliated practices, with more than 8,200 dedicated team members across 30 states. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 75 brands including well-known regional brands Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for three straight years. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.
About ACG Orange County
The Association for Corporate Growth – Orange County chapter is part of a global organization that includes 60 chapters involved in corporate growth, corporate development, and mergers and acquisitions. ACG's nearly 15,000 members include professionals from private equity firms, corporations, and lenders that invest in middle-market companies, as well as from law, accounting, investment banking and other firms that provide advisory services.
