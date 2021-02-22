IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands Inc., one of the nation's leading providers of business support services to dental groups in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its newest office, Aspire Dental, in San Juan Capistrano, California.
Patients will enjoy convenient hours, a bright, comfortable office, and full-service care at the new Aspire Dental office. This location provides full-service general dentistry, plus specialty care services, such as orthodontics (braces), Invisalign®, oral surgery, periodontics, endodontics, and implants. Located at 31876 Del Obispo Street, Suite 103, in San Juan Capistrano, the office will be open five days a week, including evenings. Aspire Dental accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible financing options so patients can afford the care they need.
To celebrate the grand opening, the new San Juan Capistrano office will offer a special $59 new patient check-up package, including an exam and digital x-rays, and $100 off dental services over $300.
Leading the clinical team in the new Aspire Dental office is Dr. Gregory Smith. Dr. Smith brings a passion for dentistry and a passion for continuing education in order to provide his patients with the highest quality, most up-to-date dental care. In addition to general dentistry services, the Aspire office will also provide Aesthetic care, Implantology, Endodontics, Orthodontics, and more.
"I enjoy getting to know my patients so they can have a positive experience during their treatment," says Dr. Smith. "I'm excited to partner with Smile Brands to open the first state-of-the-art Aspire Dental facility serving the community of San Juan Capistrano."
Prospective patients can call the new San Juan Capistrano Aspire Dental office at 949-538-4250. People can also visit us online to schedule an appointment at the new San Juan Capistrano location.
About Smile Brands Inc.
Based in Irvine California, Smile Brands Inc. is one of the largest providers of support services to dental groups in the United States. The organization's award-winning culture has made it the only dental support organization on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list for three straight years. Smile Brands' affiliated dentists leverage industry-leading business support services so that they can spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental practice. The organization was founded in 1998 and supports 650 affiliated practices and 60 brands across 30 states. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit http://www.smilebrands.com.
