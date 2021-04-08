IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands Inc., one of the nation's leading Dental Support Organizations, has been named one of the top three Best Places to Work in Greater Los Angeles for 2021. The coveted list is based on anonymous employee feedback coupled with information collected by Comparably on company policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. View the full list here.
Smile Brands supports over 650 affiliated dental offices across 30 states. Over 1,000 of the company's 8,000 employees are located in Southern California at the company's Orange County headquarters and its 55 dental offices throughout greater Los Angeles. Smile Brands is frequently recognized as a top workplace and has previously been named a Best Company for Happiness, Culture, Women, Diversity, and Professional Development by Comparably.
"Smile Brands takes workplace culture very seriously," explains Claudia Perez, Vice President of Southern California Operations. "Dentistry is all about people. Happier teams mean happier patients, which is why we've built our whole organization around the mission of delivering Smiles for Everyone®. Being ranked near the top of all LA-area employers is a great honor and an amazing validation that we're providing our teams the support they need."
Ratings are derived from employee feedback on Comparably.com within the past 12 months. Nearly 20 different workplace culture categories were measured, from compensation, leadership, and work-life balance to professional development opportunities, and perks and benefits. All ratings were given during the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2020 through March 2021), making this list especially relevant for anyone looking for a great place to work in the greater Los Angeles area.
About Smile Brands:
Smile Brands Inc., based in Irvine California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. The company supports over 650 affiliated practices, with more than 8,000 Team members across 30 states. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 60 brands including well-known regional brands; Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for three straight years. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.
Media Contact
Jody Martin, Smile Brands Inc., 714.428.1299, press@smilebrands.com
SOURCE Smile Brands Inc.