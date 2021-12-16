IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands is proud to announce that the company has been named Best Company for Women and Best Company for Diversity in Comparably's Best of 2021 awards last week. One of the nation's leading dental support organizations (DSO) providing business support services to approximately 700 affiliated offices across 30 states, Smile Brands employs over 7,500 staff and affiliated providers.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion have been a key component of the company's Smiles for Everyone® culture for many years. Women account for over 50% of Director and above positions, and over 75% of Managers across the company. Amidst the turmoil of 2020, Smile Brands launched its Safe.Smile.Space.™ initiative aimed at further ensuring the physical and emotional security of all team members and patients.
"We've long understood that happy teams are the bedrock of a great patient experience," explains Smile Brands CEO, Steven C. Bilt, "Our culture is built around a model of mutual support where providers, staff, and patients can thrive regardless of gender, race, or ethnicity. The pandemic has put unprecedented stress on our teams and I'm extremely proud of the way they have banded together to ensure the health of our patients and our organization."
Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 20 million anonymous ratings on 80,000 companies. Comparably celebrates the companies and leaders that are deemed as the most exceptional in 16 categories by those who know best – employees. Winners are determined based on a series of 50+ structured and comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories. Best Companies and for Women are based solely on ratings from female employees. Best Companies for Diversity are based solely on ratings from employees of color (non-Caucasian).
"We have great leaders at all levels who continue to embrace diversity and inclusion throughout our organization," stated Tanisha Wicker, SVP of Human Resources. "Diversity is in our DNA, and we know that when talent reflects the communities we serve, it leads to better outcomes for patients and increases employee satisfaction."
Smile Brands, based in Irvine, California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. The company supports nearly 700 affiliated practices, with more than 7,500 dedicated team members across 30 states. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 75 brands including well-known regional brands: Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, Comparably, Stevie® Awards, and more. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.
