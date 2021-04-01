IRVINE, Calif., Apr. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands Inc., one of the nation's leading dental support organizations (DSO) providing business support services to 650 affiliated offices across 30 states, is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Ovilla Family Dentistry in Ovilla, Texas.
Smile Brands will provide full-service administrative support to the practice, which includes purchasing, payroll, accounting, IT, billing, facilities management, and marketing. Existing staff will remain in place and the business will continue to operate under the Ovilla Family Dentistry name.
Dr. Margaret Shaw founded Ovilla Family Dentistry in 1995 with the goal of bringing healthy, beautiful smiles to patients of all ages. Today, Dr. Margaret Shaw leads a staff of seven from their growing Ovilla location which provides general preventative and restorative care, specialty care, cosmetic dentistry, and emergency services.
When it came time to consider partnering with a DSO, Dr. Shaw specifically sought out Smile Brands. "When looking to affiliate with a larger partner, it was important for us to find an organization that shares our values," explains Dr. Shaw. "The Smile Brands' culture is about creating win-win relationships with affiliated providers, patients, and the communities they serve. That aligns perfectly with our way of practicing dentistry." Dr. Shaw adds, "I am excited to combine my long history of comprehensive care with Smile Brands' philosophies and abilities to support and sustain growth. I look forward to expanding the spectrum of services we can provide our patients through the partnership."
Smile Brands co-founder and CEO, Steve Bilt is excited to partner with Ovilla Family Dentistry. "Dr. Shaw and her team share our vision for expanding patient access to convenient, affordable dental care."
About Smile Brands Inc.
Based in Irvine California, Smile Brands Inc. is one of the largest providers of support services to dental groups in the United States. The organization's award-winning culture has made it the only dental support organization on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list for the past three years. Smile Brands' affiliated dentists leverage industry-leading business support services so that they can spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental practice. The organization was founded in 1998 and supports 650 affiliated practices and 60 brands across 30 states. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit http://www.smilebrands.com.
