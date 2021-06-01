IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Brands is pleased to announce its partnership with Eby Dental Care in Okemos, MI. The existing dental team and staff will remain with the office and the business will continue to operate under the name Eby Dental Care.
The partnership allows the office to focus exclusively on patient care with Smile Brands providing administrative support and services.
Dr. Eric Eby founded Eby Dental Care in 2003 with the goal of bringing healthy, beautiful smiles to patients of all ages. Today, Dr. Eby leads a team of six from their growing Okemos location. The team delivers general, preventive and restorative care, specialty care, cosmetic dentistry, and emergency services to patients in Okemos and the surrounding area.
Through the partnership, Smile Brands will provide administrative support and services to the practice including purchasing, payroll, accounting, IT, billing, facilities management, and marketing.
"When looking to affiliate with a larger partner, it was important for us to find an organization that shares our values," explains Dr. Eby. "The Smile Brands culture is about creating win-win relationships with affiliated providers, patients, and the communities they serve. That aligns perfectly with our way of practicing dentistry. The partnership allows us to focus even more of our time on patient care," said Dr. Eby.
Smile Brands co-founder and CEO Steve Bilt is excited to partner with Eby Dental Care. "The Eby Dental Care team has built an impressive practice with great patient ratings," says Bilt. "We look forward to partnering with them to deliver even more smiles in Okemos."
About Smile Brands:
Smile Brands Inc., based in Irvine California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. The company supports nearly 700 affiliated practices, with more than 8,200 dedicated team members across 30 states. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 60 brands including well-known regional brands Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for three straight years. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.
Media Contact
Jody Martin, Smile Brands, 714.428.1299, press@smilebrands.com
SOURCE Smile Brands