NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Obsession, one of Glenview's top rated dental practices, today announced the grand opening of its new office in Naperville, Illinois. The new office upholds the practice's already established high standards in delivering a modern and comfortable dental experience for residents and local business professionals. Smile Obsession is a full service general, cosmetic, emergency, and multi-speciality dental office that incorporates a family friendly and knowledgeable staff with the most advanced technology found in the dental industry to ensure patients receive the oral care they need to fulfil a happy and healthy life.
The new Naperville dental location will enable the Smile Obsession team of modern dental professionals to continue providing state of the art dental services making the patients comfortability their top priority.
Services provided by Smile Obsession of Naperville include, cleanings, teeth whitening, dentures, veneers, implants, sealants, invisalign, fillings, bridges, root canals, TMJ treatment, laser dentistry, orthodontia, digital x,rays, and more.
By incorporating advanced equipment, technology, high tech tools, and modern thinking -- Smile Obsession has a proven track record of providing the highest quality care and is ready to provide patients a beautiful smile.
"It is extraordinary to see the community welcome our new location to the area," said Dr. Raz. "We are excited as we continue to grow in Naperville and in the Chicagoland area."
About Smile Obsession
Smile Obsession is a general, family, cosmetic, and multi-speciality dental practice in Glenview IL servicing Glenview, Naperville, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Park Ridge, Lisle, Aurora, Downers Grove, Woodridge, and other neighborhoods. Founded on the premise that dentistry can be beautiful and enjoyable we deliver on that by providing a new kind of patient experience. With the feel of something more like the local spa than a medical facility, we provide a warm, welcoming, and relaxing environment complete with our friendly staff who are here to help you achieve the best smile possible. Cosmetic and general dentistry has come a long way over the years thanks to advancements in science and technology. Using state-of-the art tools and combining them with the comforts of life, at Smile Obsession, we are able to provide each patient with a relaxing dental experience like no other, no matter what dental service brings them to us. Smile Obsession's team is made up of general dentists and dental specialists making it a full service dental practice.
