WHEATON, Ill., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Obsession, a growing dental practice, announced it has acquired Bliss Family Dental, expanding the dental practice's footprint further into Wheaton, IL. The acquisition represents the dental practice's third strategic expansion in the state of Illinois and provides the same dental services as the Glenview and Naperville locations including General, Cosmetic, Family, and Emergency Dentistry. Bliss Family Dental will be rebranded as Smile Obsession featuring a modern look inside and it will be equipped with a full state-of-the art advanced technology.
Smile Obsession Dental currently has two locations in Glenview and Naperville making Wheaton the third Smile Obsession Dental location in Illinois. Following the acquisition, Smile Obsession will provide dental services to new and existing patients.
"We are extremely excited to enter the Wheaton market under Smile Obsession and we will continue to expand our brand in Illinois." said Dr. Ravi Amin, the new dentist at the Wheaton Smile Obsession location. "With the support of Smile Obsession, we look forward to expanding our presence throughout Wheaton and surrounding locations of Downers Grove, Lombard, and Carol Stream with the same level of excellence and dental care."
Dr. Ravin Amin comes with a background and education from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Dentistry with awards in Outstanding Membership and Communications. He comes with the knowledge and skill set to bring the best dental services to the community of Wheaton, Illinois.
The Wheaton community can expect to receive the same dental services as the Naperville and Glenview locations including cleanings, Zoom teeth whitening, veneers, dentures, sealants, implants, Invisalign, bridges, fillings, root canals, laser dentistry, TMJ treatment, orthodontia, digital x-rays, and more.
Whether you are looking to meet with a cosmetic dentist in Wheaton, IL or an orthodontist, the Smile Obsession new location will offer residents in the area a wide range of dental options. Anyone searching for a dentist in Wheaton, IL will now be able to be cared for by Smile Obsession. The dental office will be set up the same way as the other dental practices with a modern white and gold interior and the latest fully equipped dental care technology.
Many existing patients enjoy being a patient of Smile Obsession because of the convenience, comfortability, and advanced technology it provides. Patients don't have to drive to various locations to receive dental care from different dental specialists, the dentists and dental specialists at each location provide everything you'll need to obtain a beautiful smile.
About Smile Obsession
Smile Obsession is a general, family, cosmetic, and multi-specialty dental practice in Glenview IL servicing Glenview, Naperville, Wheaton, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Park Ridge, Lisle, Aurora, Downers Grove, Woodridge, Downers Grove, Lombard, Carol Stream, and other neighborhoods. Founded on the premise that dentistry can be beautiful and enjoyable we deliver on that by providing a new kind of patient experience. With the feel of something more like the local spa than a medical facility, we provide a warm, welcoming, and relaxing environment complete with our friendly staff who are here to help you achieve the best smile possible. Cosmetic and general dentistry has come a long way over the years thanks to advancements in science and technology. Using state-of-the art tools and combining them with the comforts of life, at Smile Obsession, we are able to provide each patient with a relaxing dental experience like no other, no matter what dental service brings them to us. Smile Obsession's team is made up of general dentists and dental specialists making it a full service dental practice.
