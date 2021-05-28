SAN ANTONIO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces offers highly experienced orthodontic treatment through Invisalign® for those who wish to discreetly undergo orthodontic treatment. With the use of the iTero® digital scanner, intraoral scans allow patients to receive a truly individualized Invisalign® treatment plan. This intraoral scanner allows a distinct and customized fit with Invisalign® as well as with mouthguards, whitening trays, and oral appliances used to treat sleep apnea.
For years, dentists have relied on taking molds of patients' teeth through a process where patients would bite down on a paste-like material. Many patients who suffered from a sensitive gag reflex found this method unbearable, and dentists were often unable to get a useable mold. It was also often necessary to take multiple impressions of the teeth to adjust orthodontic treatment over time, thus making patients suffer through this procedure again and again. With the iTero® digital scanner, the experience for the patient is virtually unnoticeable.
The iTero® scanner captures images of a patient's mouth to create three-dimensional dental images in just minutes. This portable device includes a hand-held mechanism that the patient gently and comfortably holds in his/her mouth. In just minutes, the image from the iTero® scanner is uploaded into the iTero software, and from here patients can get a true visual picture of what their smile will look like when they complete orthodontic treatment. This specialized iTero® scanner also assists in creating mouthguards and oral appliances to treat sleep apnea. Having a solid fit on any type of oral appliance is essential in it working properly. With the assistance and accuracy of the iTero® digital scanner, patients have up to 7x fewer fit issues than with traditional methods of getting molds of the teeth.
When using the iTero® scanner alongside Invisalign® treatment, patients experience a much better treatment path. Their aligners fit more accurately against their teeth, thus producing the smile that they desire without much improvising.
"By introducing the new iTero Digital Scanner into our practice, patients are able to avoid a goopy impression and patients can see their new smile before they begin their Invisalign treatment. The iTero scanner empowers our team to provide Invisalign patients with the most advanced technology and an optimal cosmetic outcome," says Dr. Adam Smith.
Patients in San Antonio, TX, and the surrounding areas that are interested in orthodontic treatment such as Invisalign®, or who need other types of specific and customizable oral appliances, can contact Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces at (210) 699-4100.
