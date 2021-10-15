SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When it comes to dental care, many veterans struggle to receive the proper quality care they deserve. In honor of our veterans, Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces is hosting their 4th Annual Smiles for Vets event at their 6035 NW Loop 410, Suite 107 location. The team will be providing dental care at no cost for all uninsured military and law enforcement veterans. This event is open to the public, and vets simply need to bring their ID or DD-214.
Excellence in dentistry with friendly, personalized patient care is what you will find at Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces in San Antonio.
For information on the Smiles for Vets event please click on the link - https://fb.me/e/3VeDCzpL9
"At Smile Structure, one of our brand values is a culture of service, so we offer service to our patients and service to our community. Since we began our Annual Smiles for Vets event in 2018, Smile Structure has donated $167,112.00 to this cause," says Dr. Adam Smith.
More about Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces:
Providing quality care, Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces treats patients at three convenient locations, Northwest San Antonio at 6035 NW Loop 410, Suite 107, South San Antonio at 3454 Roosevelt Avenue and in Helotes at 12423 Bandera Rd. Suite 109 Helotes, TX, 78023. This modern, state-of-the-art dental practice is equipped to address all aspects of oral health at every stage of life. Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces offers a full menu of dental services and advanced, cutting-edge treatments to help patients attain healthy, balanced and beautiful smiles.
For more details about the Smiles for Vets event, please call (210) 572-2394, and visit the practice website at http://www.smilestructure.com
