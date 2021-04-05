HELOTES, Texas, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smile Structure & Braces, is excited to announce the opening of a third location in Helotes, TX. The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony event took place on April 1, 2021, at the soon-to-open clinic at 12423 Bandera Rd, Ste.109 in Helotes, TX. Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces in Helotes offers excellence in dentistry with friendly, personalized patient care. Dr. Adam Smith and his entire dental team welcome patients of all ages, from toddlers to seniors, at three clinics in the San Antonio area. Their goal is to provide affordable, quality dental care to improve the health and appearance of all the smiles that walk through their doors. The new state-of-the-art facility in Helotes welcomes patients with a warm, comfortable environment and the very latest in advanced dental technology. Dr. Smith and his dental team are thrilled to have the opportunity to help even more patients make informed and confident decisions about their oral health. The new Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces facility offers a wide variety of oral health care services, ranging from general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry to orthodontics, pediatric and sedation dentistry. Patients will feel right at home in the newly designed office and exam rooms. The knowledgeable dental professionals are ready to provide patients with the positive and rewarding dental experience they deserve.
"As residents of Helotes, my family and I are so excited to provide the Helotes community with excellence in dentistry at our new clinic," says Dr. Adam Smith
More about Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces:
Whether you want a dental office in South San Antonio, Northwest San Antonio or Helotes, TX, Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces has a location for you. Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces treats patients at three convenient locations in Northwest San Antonio at 6035 NW Loop 410, Suite 107, South San Antonio at 3454 Roosevelt Avenue, and now at 12423 Bandera Rd, Ste. 109 in Helotes, TX. The modern dental practice is equipped to address all aspects of oral health at every stage of life. Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces offers a full menu of dental services and advanced treatments to help patients attain healthy, balanced and beautiful smiles.
For more information about the services offered at Smile Structure Dentistry & Braces or to schedule an appointment at the new Helotes location, visit the practice website at http://www.smilestructure.com or call (210) 699-4100.
Media Contact
Nicole Toudouze, Smile Structure & Braces, 214-766-6054, ntoudouze@transcendentalagency.com
SOURCE Smile Structure & Braces