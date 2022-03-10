WOODRIDGE, Ill., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Sumayyah Khan, Founder of Smile Studio 87 is proud to announce that recent renovations and the expansion of the dental practice have been completed. Located at 2109 87th Street, Suite 300 in Woodridge, IL, Smile Studio 87's renovations include an expansion of the facility which includes two new operatories. The new, state-of-the-art operatories will reduce patient wait times, and allow patients to schedule appointments sooner. Each new treatment area is outfitted with all of the latest dental equipment and modern technologies. The patient waiting room was also completely renovated.
While many dental practices have struggled during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Smile Studio 87 remained open and available for regular dental appointments, cosmetic dental treatments, and restorative dental procedures throughout 2021. Extending business hours, and implementing stringent COVID-19 safety protocols and precautions allowed the practice to avoid shutdowns due to employee or patient illness. However, for the comfort of patients, Smile Studio 87 continues to offer teledentistry appointments to patients upon request.
In 2021, Dr. Khan also completed certification to become a Botox provider. Botox is one of many treatments available to patients suffering from TMJ disorders, and related symptoms such as jaw pain, headaches, neck pain, and facial pain. Botox is also approved for the treatment of fine lines and wrinkles in the brow, forehead, and around the eyes. Botox is available from Smile Studio 87 in 2022.
Smile Studio 87 is accepting new patients at its newly renovated and expanded practice. Appointments are available from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 am- 8:00 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Saturday appointments are also available from 8:00 am -2:00 pm.
About Dr. Sumayyah Khan
For 20+ years, Dr. Khan has provided general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, and treatment for sleep apnea and TMJ disorders, since graduating from the University of Chicago. She specializes in cosmetic treatments including veneers, Invisalign, and restorative treatments such as dental implants and dental bridges. Dr. Khan is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.
About Smile Studio 87
Founded by Dr. Sumayyah Khan, Smile Studio 87 provides complete family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, sedation dentistry, and restorative dentistry to patients of all ages in the Chicago area. To learn more and schedule an appointment, visit the website at https://www.smilestudio87.com, visit the office at 2019 87th Street, #300, Woodridge, IL 60517 or call 630-427-2019.
