GROTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team at Smiles of Groton (http://www.smilesofgroton.com) is excited to announce the purchase of a new 3D imaging technology at their dental office, located in Groton, MA.
The radiograph technology is called Cone Beam Computed Tomography, also known as CBCT, and provides the capability of taking three-dimensional X-rays of the teeth, jawbones and sinuses. Conventional dental radiographs have always been two dimensional, meaning that multiple structures (teeth and bone) are overlapped into a single image.
With a 3D X-ray, jaw and tooth anatomy can be viewed in very thin slices (0.5 millimeters), allowing our dentists to see what they are looking at in much more detail. This is particularly beneficial when looking at X-rays of molar teeth, which have 3-4 roots, bone, and parts of the sinus all overlapped on each other in an image - thus obscuring the details of the image. The comprehensive information garnered from the 3D imaging can show detailed images of tooth decay, infection, bone loss, tooth root issues, nerves, soft tissue, problems with the jaw, signs of TMJ, abnormal growths and facial fractures.
According to Marc Valli, DMD, "CBCT technology benefits patients in that we can often identify problems with teeth before they become symptomatic, or have worsened into a more significant problem. In the case of a tooth abscess, it could take months or even a year for it to be seen on a conventional two-dimensional X-ray. However, with CBCT technology, we are able to catch this much earlier - many times, at the first signs of the process occurring."
"Another major advantage that 3D CBCT technology brings to our office is for more accurate placement of dental implants. The information we obtain from the CBCT scan prior to placing dental implants is invaluable." Dr. Valli explains.
"For patients who are looking to replace a missing tooth with a dental implant, CBCT technology allows us to do a 3D scan of the jawbone, and then digitally plan the exact location of where we want the implant to be placed in the bone. A surgical guide is then fabricated from the digital design for use during surgery - to make sure that the implant is placed exactly where we want it. This leads to safer and more predictable surgical outcomes, since the precise planning and use of a surgical guide significantly lowers the risk of placing an implant into important anatomical structures, such as nerves or sinuses. Using a surgical guide for dental implant placement also makes the surgery very quick and easy, and decreases post-op discomfort due to the precise and atraumatic nature of the surgery."
