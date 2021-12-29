CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just because the holidays are almost over doesn't mean you're out of reasons to celebrate.
Smilyn Wellness announces a party-size sitewide New Year's sale. The leading CBD and Delta 8 brand is offering 50 percent off sale with code NY2022. The online promotion is valid today through January 1, 2022.
"Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas may be behind us, but that doesn't mean you still can't snag some amazing Smilyn deals before 2021 runs out," stated Brett Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of Smilyn Wellness.
He further added, "The team at Smilyn would like to say Happy New Year's to all of our customers around the USA who have made 2021 and wish you a healthy and enjoyable 2022."
New Smilyn Wellness Products —
THC-P Disposable Vapes. THC-P stands for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabiphorol. It's 33x more active than cannabis THC on one of the two main receptors. Our innovative THC-P vapes use premium THC-P distillate — paired with Delta 8 and incredible terpene strains to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz. Feel the POWER of THC-P.
LIVE Resin THC-O Disposable Vapes. A revolutionary blend of THC-O, Delta 8 Distillate, and rich LIVE Resin from fresh frozen hydrocarbon extracted flower. It's time to dazzle your tastebuds with our new LIVE Resin THC-O vapes.
HHC Gummies. HHC is a tasty cannabinoid that has a potent power just waiting to be unleashed! Explore new sensations and revel in euphoric feelings only known to the chosen who get their hands on this exciting product.
Hemp-Derived Delta 9 —
Among the new hemp-derived cannabinoids including THC-P and THC-O — hemp D9 is making waves. Derived from phytocannabinoid-rich hemp flower, Hemp Delta 9 is federally legal and 2018 Farm Bill compliant. Hemp-derived Delta 9 is used to help with issues related to many aspects of wellness, as well as for recreation or enhancing experiences.
Smilyn Wellness is a lifestyle brand — a lifestyle that promotes longevity for every person (and every pet). Shop now -- 50 percent discount with code NY2022.
About Smilyn Wellness
Smilyn Wellness in California is a CBD-wellness brand simplifying the benefits of premium hemp extract. We exist to revolutionize. We exist not only to help individuals look and feel amazing -- but also smile throughout the adventures of life. Combining scientific data with health-based knowledge, Smilyn offers a portfolio of hemp-derived CBD and Delta 8 products that are trustworthy, tasty, and geared toward an active new-age lifestyle.
