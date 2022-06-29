Smilyn Wellness is excited to launch its premium hemp vaporizer delivery system. The top Delta 8 brand is also offering 40 percent off from June 30-July 4.
CARLSBAD, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smilyn Wellness is excited to launch its premium hemp vaporizer delivery system. The top Delta 8 brand is also offering 40 percent off from June 30-July 4.
The Smilyn Starter Kit is a sleek and modern vape pod system for the on-the-go, stylish lifestyle. This kit includes a 210mAh rechargeable battery and one hemp-derived pod. The battery is available in black or white. Additional pods are sold separately in 2 packs.
The Smilyn Premium hemp-derived Pods contain distillate oil — infused only with hemp-derived terpenes. Pods are available in a variety of strains/flavors and contain THC-H, Delta 8, THC-P, and THC-O.
"I anticipate consumers will have a great experience using this technologically advanced pod system. We've been working to master this process for a long time so we can provide the best experience for our Smilyn fans and new consumers," stated Brett Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of Smilyn Wellness.
Vape POD System — Explore the Ingredients
What is THC-H?
The THC-H cannabinoid stands for Tetrahydrocannabihexol and is 10 times more potent than THC. This rare occurring cannabinoid found in the hemp plant. The natural cannabinoid is very potent and has a unique entourage effect when combined with other cannabinoids.
What is Delta 8 THC?
Delta 8 THC is an isomer of CBD and is derived from hemp and CBD and is a psychoactive cannabinoid that packs several benefits. The unique cannabinoid is different, chemically, from its close relative, Delta-9 THC. It is federally compliant it contains less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC as required under the 2018 Farm Bill.
What is THC-P?
THC-P is said to be 33 times stronger than regular THC — which means its effects on the body are amplified. THC-P was first shown to the world in 2019 via an open-access Scientific Reports journal titled, "A novel phytocannabinoid isolated from Cannabis sativa L. with an in vivo cannabimimetic activity higher than Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol…".
What is THC-O?
THC-O is derived from Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA). It can be used as the base ingredient in a variety of products. The process to synthesize THC-O consists of converting CBD extracted from the hemp plant into Delta 8 THC. The acetic anhydride is added to the Delta 8 THC molecules to produce THC-O acetate.
WARNING: Do not drive or operate machinery while using this product. Do not use if you are pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health issues. Must be 21 years of age to purchase or use. Keep out of reach of children.
About Smilyn Wellness
Smilyn Wellness in California is a CBD-wellness brand simplifying the benefits of premium hemp extract. We exist to revolutionize. We exist not only to help individuals look and feel amazing -- but also smile throughout the adventures of life. Combining scientific data with health-based knowledge, Smilyn offers a portfolio of hemp-derived CBD and Delta 8 products that are trustworthy, tasty, and geared toward an active new-age lifestyle.
