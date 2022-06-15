Smilyn Wellness, known best for their premium hemp products, recently announced that they are expanding their product collection to include LIVE Resin THC-O/Delta 9 Gummies.
CARLSBAD, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smilyn Wellness, known best for their premium hemp products, recently announced that they are expanding their product collection to include LIVE Resin THC-O/Delta 9 Gummies. The collection of gummies is available for consumers to purchase online.
"We are taking the opportunity to further strengthen our line of products in one of the most significant growth markets for the hemp industry. I think it's a good step for being even more successful in the future. We have scale, we have products, and we have exciting brands to go with it — Smilyn, Smoke River, Hellfire, and Carte Blanche," stated Brett Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of Smilyn Wellness.
Why order THC-O gummies or Delta 9 THC gummies when you can have the best of both worlds in one product? These new gummies from Smilyn combine LIVE Resin, THC-O and Hemp-derived Delta 9 THC along with delicious tasting terpenes. Double the flavor!
LIVE Resin THC-O and Delta 9 THC —
LIVE Resin is the process of extracting cannabinoids from frozen hemp plants. This results in more potent cannabinoids that include a superior flavor and is closer to the original extract. LIVE Resin products contain close to 90 percent of the original terpene level of the hemp plant.
THC-O's appeal lies in its potency and its legal status. Research has found that it's roughly three times stronger than conventional THC. It has been called 'the psychedelic cannabinoid' for its hallucinatory effects.
Delta 9 THC is one of many significant cannabinoids that can be found in abundance within cannabis plants. Under the Farm Bill, hemp products can't contain more than 0.3 percent Delta 9 THC. Each product in our LIVE Resin collection is made from premium Hemp that contains less than 0.3 percent of Delta 9 THC by dry weight.
New Smilyn Wellness Product —
LIVE Resin THC-O/Delta 9 gummies offer a nice, relaxed state of mind, accompanied by a pleasant body high. Each one contains 15mg of THC-O and 10mg of Delta 9 THC — and trace levels of other cannabinoids. The gummies are available in the following flavors:
Elderberry Peach. Peach paired with elderberry just hits different. Tastes like sweet perfection.
Keylime Pie. Do you hear the chants of sweet, bitter, sweet bitter? Taste the delicious, bursting keylime flavor.
Rosemary Watermelon. It's the refreshing watermelon earthy notes from fresh rosemary and a hint of brightness. Smile!
About Smilyn Wellness
Smilyn Wellness in California is a CBD-wellness brand simplifying the benefits of premium hemp extract. We exist to revolutionize. We exist not only to help individuals look and feel amazing -- but also smile throughout the adventures of life. Combining scientific data with health-based knowledge, Smilyn offers a portfolio of hemp-derived CBD and Delta 8 products that are trustworthy, tasty, and geared toward an active new-age lifestyle.
