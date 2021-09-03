CARLSBAD, Calif., Sep. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today kicks off the enormous Smilyn Wellness Labor Day sale. The leading CBD and Delta 8 brand is celebrating with a sitewide 40% off sale using code LDAY40. The sale runs from 9/3/21 to 9/6/21.
"Our team has been working hard to create new products for our customers," stated CEO and Founder Brett Weiss. "At Smilyn, we like to think outside the box and each innovative new product is meant to provide our fans with yet another reason for a celebration."
Smilyn Brand Launches THC-O Disposable Vapes —
The brand has released another addition to the Smilyn Wellness growing portfolio of purpose-driven wellness products — THC-O disposable vape pens.
Dakoda Collins of Smilyn Wellness stated, "THC-O is a new and exciting cannabinoid that has an uplifting and euphoric effect. THC-O is like the nootropic of cannabis as it's vaguely psychedelic when ingested. Vaping THC-O is less intense than ingesting it. The vape experience is more like a sativa version of Delta 8."
Smilyn Wellness THC-O vape disposables are available in Sativa Amnesia Haze, Indica Purple OG, and Hybrid Strawberry Sunset.
Shop Smilyn CBD and Delta 8 Products —
The Smilyn Wellness product line includes CBD tinctures, gummies, soft gels, roll-ons, salve, and CBD pet products. The THC-O disposable vapes pens join the lineup of crave-worthy Delta 8 disposable vapes, tinctures, gummies, shots, concentrates, chocolates, and pop rocks — and the newly introduced Delta 10 disposable vapes.
Smilyn Wellness is a lifestyle brand -- a lifestyle that promotes longevity for every person (and every pet). Shop now -- 40 percent discount with code LDAY40.
About Smilyn Wellness
Smilyn Wellness in California is a CBD-wellness brand simplifying the benefits of premium hemp extract. We exist to revolutionize. We exist not only to help individuals look and feel amazing -- but also smile throughout the adventures of life. Combining scientific data with health-based knowledge, Smilyn offers a portfolio of hemp-derived CBD and Delta 8 products that are trustworthy, tasty, and geared toward an active new-age lifestyle.
