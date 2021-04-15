SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The big day is just around the corner — 4/20. Get a kickstart on 420 with this massive 42 percent off sitewide sale on SmilynWellness.com. This exclusive deal is available from April 15 – April 20, 2021, using code GET420.
"We're excited to create this sale for our line of Smilyn products. Every year, we try to do something special for 420. This year, we were able to give our customers a bigger reason to celebrate with our much-anticipated lineup of Delta 8 products," stated Brett Weiss, CEO and Co-founder of Smilyn Wellness.
Smilyn Wellness Delta 8 —
The customer-awarded, five-star line of Delta 8 products featuring tinctures, gummies, diamond and royal jam concentrates, and chocolates are now available at SmilynWellness.com. The brand prides itself on the clarity and potency of its Delta 8 — and on offering top-of-the-line products that meet the highest standards of safety and quality.
Delta 8 is one of the 100+ cannabinoids in the hemp plant. Processors extract the cannabinoid and concentrate it to therapeutic levels. Feel more relaxed, clear-headed, and energized. Delta 8 is reported to offer a smooth high without the anxiety or paranoia that Delta-9 THC can induce. Like other cannabinoids, Delta 8 interacts with the body's Endocannabinoid System (ECS), offering potential therapeutic benefits. The National Cancer Institute describes the power cannabinoid as having 'antiemetic, anxiolytic, appetite-stimulating, analgesic, and neuroprotective properties.'
"We're continually exploring new ways to innovate, and Delta 8 has been a long-running interest of ours," stated Dakoda Collins of Smilyn Wellness. "It's been great to meet the expected demand of our customers and make a deeper splash on the wellness industry."
National 420 Day — What is it?
April 20 is known as '420 Day' — and yes, it may seem illogical. So, how did the number 420 come to be? Both cannabis and Delta 8 users recognize the day as a national holiday for cannabis culture, but few know how the date was chosen.
To put it bluntly, there is no real answer to why 420 became a wonderfully celebrated holiday. The most credible theory traces 4/20 to Marin County, Calif. In 1971, five students at San Rafael High School would meet at 4:20 p.m. by the campus' statue of chemist Louis Pasteur at this prime time because extracurricular activities had usually ended by then.
Here at Smilyn Wellness, we celebrate 4/20 — as a holiday that restores the free-spirited origins of individuals looking to simply enjoy the day and improve their overall wellness.
Smilyn Wellness in California is a CBD-wellness brand simplifying the benefits of premium hemp extract. We exist to revolutionize. We exist not only to help individuals look and feel amazing — but also smile throughout the adventures of life. Combining scientific data with health-based knowledge, Smilyn offers a portfolio of hemp-derived CBD and Delta 8 products that are trustworthy, tasty, and geared toward an active new-age lifestyle.
