ROANOKE, Va., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The James R. Smith Family Charitable Foundation, in an effort to recognize frontline workers providing critical care and support to senior communities, has committed over $1.2 million to provide disaster relief gifts to frontline associates of Harmony Senior Services. The gifts will be disbursed in two installments to over 2300 frontline workers and will range from $150 to $500 per associate.
The first gift was dispersed recently to provide immediate relief to those in need. The Foundation anticipates dispersing the second gift by April 10th in an effort to provide this additional relief in time for Easter. Traditionally a time to celebrate with family and friends, the Foundation hopes that accomplishing this second gift by Easter will help provide further relief to these already strained frontline workers.
James R. Smith, chairman of the foundation, stated "We recognize that this is a difficult time for the entire nation as well as our individual families. Now, more than ever, is the time to be kind to each other, support our communities, and go the extra mile for those around us."
Formed in 2000 by James R. Smith, the Smith Family Foundation is a private independent grantmaking institution dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals and families by supporting organizations that advance student scholarships, educational institutions, medical research, and social programs that provide our most vulnerable communities with financial and quality of life assistance.
Smith added, "The foundation has supported many great organizations and causes, but none as important as this, perhaps our most important gift and indeed one of the most satisfying."
James R. Smith is the founder of three successful companies, including Smith/Packett, which has developed or acquired more than 150 long-term and senior housing facilities in the Southeast; Harmony Senior Services, which is one of the fastest growing operators of independent living, assisted living, and memory care senior communities in the country; and Wessex Capital Investments, a nationally recognized private equity firm with senior housing expertise.