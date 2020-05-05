LONDON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces a strategic partnership with St. Louis-based National Medical Billing Services (National Medical) to provide revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) across the US.
The venture is part of the company's recently announced Positive Connections program, a turnkey support service for surgeons seeking to move orthopaedic cases into the outpatient setting. The advisory and business services offered through the partnership may be of particular relevance to ASCs as they work to navigate the challenges arising out of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The two companies will partner to offer RCM support in order to increase ASC cash flow and strengthen compliance. The mutual agreement aims to streamline back-office financial processes and procedures while adding efficiencies for ASC stakeholders. National Medical uses a combination of industry-leading expertise, proprietary intelligent workflow technology, and insightful analytics and advice to achieve results for ASCs.
The partnership between Smith+Nephew and National Medical intends to:
- Compress the revenue cycle timeframe
- Improve cash flow and compliance for orthopaedic procedures
- Develop creative solutions for contracting issues resulting in advantages for patients, payers and ASCs
- Create payer-specific invoices to reduce administrative burden
- Aggregate clinical and financial data into one repository to better define and communicate quality and value for payers and patients
- Conduct customer education events to continuously update surgeons and owners on ever-changing financial constructs and regulations
- Utilize cutting-edge analytics tools in order to provide detailed information, insights and advice to ASCs
"By combining our leading product portfolio with the decades of RCM experience held by the National Medical team, we are uniquely positioned to address the complex revenue cycle challenges that frustrate ASC owners," said Laura Rector, Vice President of Ambulatory Surgery Centers at Smith+Nephew.
"As more high-acuity procedures migrate to the surgery center setting, it is critical for ASC administrators to examine and refine their managed care contracting, billing and accounts receivable processes, and to have sophisticated technology and analytics at their fingertips," said Nader Samii, CEO of National Medical Billing Services. "We are excited to partner with an industry leader like Smith+Nephew so we can combine the deep expertise of our team of revenue cycle professionals with value-focused solutions to create a comprehensive program for ASC customers."
To learn more about National Medical Billing Services, visit https://nationalASCbilling.com/.
To learn more about Positive Connections or register for Outpatient Total Joint Experience team training, visit https://www.smith-nephew.com/positive-connections/.
