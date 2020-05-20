LONDON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces the launch of its new JOURNEY II Unicompartmental Knee (UK) System. Built on the heritage of one of the most clinically successful partial knees,1,2 and paired with proprietary OXINIUM™ Technology, JOURNEY II UK is designed to help patients rediscover their normal life.
JOURNEY II UK provides a highly personalized approach to partial knee arthroplasty, via a modular, two-tray configuration, which may drive value and cost reduction in sterilization costs through a reduced OR footprint3-4 and instrumentation that can be customized to match a familiar surgical flow.
Through the introduction of a lateral-specific tibia baseplate and an increased size range for femoral components and medial tibia baseplates, the JOURNEY II UK System provides a unique opportunity to optimize bone coverage in both the medial and lateral compartments of the knee.
"The updated instrumentation presented by the JOURNEY II Unicompartmental Knee System, paired with the increased range in implant sizes and a lateral specific baseplate, makes it easy to reproducibly perform well-balanced medial and lateral unicompartmental arthroplasties," said Dr. Tad Gerlinger, Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL.
Unicompartmental procedures may result in a reduction of cost to payers, via decreased implant and procedure costs, compared to total knee arthroplasty.5-6 When paired with Smith+Nephew's innovative enabling technologies, the JOURNEY II UK's two-tray footprint is reduced and may offer healthcare providers increased value in a comprehensive solution to unicompartmental knee procedures.
"Our JOURNEY II Unicompartmental Knee System brings a much-needed solution to the partial knee space. Our customers want it because partial knees enable faster recovery6-8 and improved functionality5,7-11 for their patients," said Skip Kiil, President of Orthopaedics at Smith+Nephew. "Adding to these benefits, JOURNEY II UK is also designed to deliver high patient satisfaction." 12-13
Smith+Nephew's JOURNEY II UK System is now available in North America and Europe for partial knee applications.
Invitation to Smith+Nephew Virtual Experience
JOURNEY II UK is showcased as part of Smith+Nephew's virtual experience. Replacing cancelled in-person trade shows and training events such as the AAOS Annual Meeting, customers can explore an interactive, virtual view of Smith+Nephew technology, innovation and new products across Orthopaedics, Robotics, Sports Medicine, Wound and ASC virtual display areas and download specific content about products and techniques of interest.
References
*Evidence referenced in this release used ZUK data and is not specific to JOURNEY II UK.
- Australian Orthopaedic Association National Joint Replacement Registry (AOANJRR). Hip, Knee & Shoulder Arthroplasty: 2019 Annual Report. Adelaide: AOA, 2019.
- National Joint Registry for England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man. 16th Annual Report. 2019. Hertfordshire, UK.
- Shankar S, Tetreault MW, Jegier BJ, Andersson GB, Della Valle CJ. A cost comparison of unicompartmental and total knee arthroplasty. The Knee. 2016; 23 (6): 1016 - 1019
- Capra R, Bini SA, Bowden DE, et al. Implementing a perioperative efficiency initiative for orthopedic surgery instrumentation at an academic center: A comparative before-and-after study. Medicine (Baltimore). 2019;98(7):e14338. doi:10.1097/MD.0000000000014338
- Willis-Owen CA, Trust K, Alsop H, et al. Unicondylar knee arthroplasty in the UK National Health Service: An analysis of candidacy, outcome and cost efficacy. The Knee. 2009; 16 (6):473-478
- Jennings, JM, Kleeman-Forsthuber LT, Bolognesi MP. Medial Unicompartmental Arthroplasty of the Knee. J Am Acad Orthop Surg. 2019;27(5):166-76.
- Ho JC, Stitzlein RN, Green CJ, Stoner T, Froimson MI. Return to Sports Activity following UKA and TKA. J Knee Surg. 2016;29:254-259.
- Witjes S, Gouttebarge V, Kuijer PP, van Geenan RC, Poolman RW, Kerkhoffs GM. Return to Sports and Physical Activity After Total and Unicondylar Knee Arthroplasty: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Sports Med. 2016;46:269–292.
- Von Keudell A, Sodha S, Collins J, Minas T, Fitz W, Gomoll AH. Patient satisfaction after primary total and unicompartmental knee arthroplasty: An age-dependent analysis. The Knee. 2014;21(1):180–184.
- Chatellard R, Sauleau V, Colmar M, Robert H, Raynaud G, Brilhault J. Medial unicompartmental knee arthroplasty: does tibial component position influence clinical outcomes and arthroplasty survival? Orthop Traumatol Surg Res. 2013;99(4 Supp):S219-S225.
- Fabre-Aubrespy M, Ollivier M, Pesenti S, Parratte S, Argenson JN. Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty in Patients Older Than 75 Results in Better Clinical Outcomes and Similar Survivorship Compared to Total Knee Arthroplasty. A Matched Controlled Study. J Arthroplasty. 2016;31(12):2668-2671.
- Geller JA, Yoon RS, McKean J, Macaulay W. Does a high-flexion design affect early outcome of medial unicondylar knee arthroplasty?: clinical comparison at 2 years. J Arthroplasty. 2011;26(8):1468–1474.
- Biswas D, Van Thiel GS, Wetters NG, Pack BJ, Berger RA, Della Valle CJ. Medial unicompartmental knee arthroplasty in patients less than 55 years old: minimum of two years of follow-up. J Arthroplasty. 2014;29(1):101–105.
About Smith+Nephew
Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,500+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.
Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.1 billion in 2019. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.
For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.
Forward-looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.
™ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.