LONDON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces its newly launched OR3O Dual Mobility System for total hip arthroplasty (THA) has received encouraging results from early surgeon experience. Utilizing proprietary OXINIUM™ DH Technology, the OR3O system offers the benefits of dual mobility - increased range of motion and "jump distance"1* – while also incorporating unique material advantages.
"The OR3O Dual Mobility System allows me to address multiple patient types, as I have implanted the system in the hypermobile primary all the way to complex revisions. Compared to other designs, the liner is easier to seat and lock inside the shell. The instruments and trials allow for a simple procedure. I could not be more satisfied with my clinical experience," said Dr. Stephen Duncan at The University of Kentucky.
While current systems offer modular, dual mobility options with cobalt chrome liners, the OR3O Dual Mobility System utilizes Smith+Nephew's latest advanced bearing surface, OXINIUM DH (Diffusion Hardened), for its liner, as well as an OXINIUM femoral head and highly cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) insert. Hip implants made with OXINIUM Technology have shown reduced wear profiles and minimized corrosion when compared to hip implants made from cobalt chrome.2
"I am excited about what the OR3O Dual Mobility System can offer my patients as part of the hip care continuum. The system is uniquely set apart by offering OXINIUM DH Technology in a dual-bearing construct, and so far early case outcomes have been great," said Dr. Edwin Su at The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY.
Dual mobility solutions for the hip have been in clinical use for decades;3,4 however, a modular design that allows for internal screw fixation in the shell was introduced in 2010. Since its introduction, this segment continues to grow and is used to treat indications across the total hip spectrum from primary total hips all the way to complex revisions.
"The successful introduction of the OR3O Dual Mobility System into this growing category is a significant win for Smith+Nephew," said Skip Kiil, President of Orthopaedics at Smith+Nephew. "Introducing an OXINIUM DH liner option and offering OXINIUM with XLPE throughout the entire size range sets our portfolio apart from the competition."
Smith+Nephew's OR3O Dual Mobility System is available in the United States for both primary and revision applications and offers cross-compatibility with the R3™ and REDAPT™ acetabular systems.
Invitation to Smith+Nephew Virtual Experience
OR3O will be showcased at Smith+Nephew's virtual experience. Replacing cancelled in-person trade shows and training events such as the AAOS Annual Meeting, customers can explore an interactive, virtual view of Smith+Nephew technology, innovation and new products across Orthopaedics, Robotics, Sports Medicine, Wound and ASC virtual display areas and download specific content about products and techniques of interest.
