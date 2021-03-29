COSTA MESA, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an competitive industry cluttered with a wide variety of products, SMPLSTC aims to be a leader in quality and transparency.
The company has just launched three new CBD oil products in tuncture form. Each CBd tincture includes CO2 extracted CBD oil for a superior product.
CBD oils that are extracted with the CO2 extraction method are solvent-free and free of unwanted chemicals or plant matter. The process also allows CBD to be extracted from hemp without any damage done to the chemical structure.
The company even provides lab-test results for each product. Each packaging includes a QR code that will link out to the batches lab test results so customers can see the purity for themselves.
SMPLSTC's motto is "Wellness Made Simple," and they aim to keep their products simple by providing customers with confidence and a piece of mind when shopping for CBD products online.
The products on their online store are heralded as full-spectrum, CO2 extracted, containing USA grown hemp, and tested by a third-party. Their oversight and attention to detail seems to seperate them from their competitors.
Customers have found SMPLSTC's series of CBD tinctures to be quite effective.
"Fan for life...I tried this product through a retail CBD store and really liked it...for both managing back pain from a bicycle accident and as a sleep aid. When COVID hit, and stores closed, I looked online to see if I could order directly. Smplstc is a great company and provides exceptional customer service." says Susan H.
SMPLSTC CBD has the perfect hemp oil tincture for your active lifestyle. And now they are offering three new 1500mg CBD tincture flavors.
The CLM carries a smooth mint flavor. The SLP is an exotic tropical blood orange and strawberry flavor. And the ACTV is a unique lavendar and honey flavor that is perfect for bedtime.
SMPLSTC uses high-quality hemp to produce their CBD products. These products include the full spectrum of naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes.
Full Spectrum CBD is often the most optimal choice since it gives the CBD an entourage effect due to all the naturally occurring cannabinoids being present at once. Many people find full-spectrum extracts to be more effective than CBD isolates. Not to mention that full-spectrum also offers the benefits of other terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids.
Shop CBD with SMPLSTC and discover products crafted with your best interest in mind. Browse the shop to find a line of high-quality CBD oil tinctures, CBD topicals, CBD edibles, CBD capsules, or CBD pre-rolled joints.
