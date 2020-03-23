VAN NUYS, Calif., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research firm SoapBoxSample announced today the release of the third part of their ongoing series of polls on COVID-19. The most recent poll, conducted by SoapBoxSample, continues to monitor the public sentiment during the Coronavirus pandemic. Over the coming weeks, SoapBox will continue to measure changes in public sentiment and understanding, and make the data publicly available. The goal of this initiative is to promote awareness of the virus, thereby enabling the public to make responsible and informed decisions.
The third survey focused on the cancellation of events, changes to routines and the grocery shortages Americans now face. Results from this survey revealed that every respondent asked (100%) is aware of cancellations due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The vast majority (87%) at least somewhat agree that canceling events due to Coronavirus is a smart move, and they support these decisions.
When it comes to daily routines, many respondents are sticking to their regular habits, but are eating at restaurants less (66%) and are washing their hands more (59%). This may be due to the already high number of respondents using grocery delivery (71% are having their groceries delivered, same as before the outbreak) and food delivery services (69% are using services such as GrubHub, Postmates, UberEats, again same as before the pandemic).
"These are unprecedented times we're living in," said Jacqueline Rosales, COO of SoapBoxSample and icanmakeitbetter. "Understanding the ways this pandemic is impacting Americans' daily lives allows us better understand and address the fears and assure our communities that we're all in this together. Our goal is to provide insight on a consistent basis to help combat fear with facts."
The third in a series study was conducted March 17 – 18 with 400 US residents (yielding a 95% confidence level, +\-5% margin of error) and focused on Event Cancellations, Impact on Daily Routines and Changes at the Grocery Store. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the vast majority (90%) of respondents have noticed changes at their local grocery store since the news of the spread of Coronavirus. The majority of these changes revolve around the lack of products, with nearly 94% finding empty shelves, 82% noticing a limited supply of items and longer lines (61%) and more crowds (53%).
As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, the American public will be exposed to a myriad of news reports. Taking the pulse of the American public to understand what information they are retaining, and whether that information is accurate, is crucial to the US containment strategy. SoapBoxSample seeks to assist with keeping the public safe and informed, by providing this data to the public at no cost.
