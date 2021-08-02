LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Operators of two drug rehabilitation facilities Soba Recovery have published a new informational guide about how detoxification affects the human body. This is a complimentary online resource that is intended for both prospective patients, but also those wanting to learn about the process as a whole, whether for themselves or a loved one.
As they explain in the article, drug detoxification is the removal of toxic substances from the body, which can disrupt chemical balances and cause uncomfortable side effects. These include physical and mental ailments such as fever, insomnia, nausea, and depression. When approaching detoxification, it is important to create a personalized detox plan that addresses the needs of your body in relation to what specifically you are trying to remove, and how it might react.
The process of detoxification can take anywhere from three to ten days, but during that time it is recommended to seek medical assistance. The side-effects experienced in this period can be potentially life-threatening, depending on the substance the individual is addicted to, so professional monitoring can keep the individual stable. In addition, a person tackling withdrawal alone can be prone to relapsing, and if the body is adapted to a lowered amount of the substance, this reintroduction to it can lead to an overdose.
The full detox informational guide from Soba Recovery is available to read online for free currently, and includes links to other informational resources.
Soba Recovery are the operators of two rehabilitation centers, one in Arizona and the other in Texas. These are helmed by an expert team with over 20 years of experience and offer high-quality care from renowned therapists to get your life back on track. Those interested can visit https://sobarecovery.com/ to view more information about treatments and to submit an application to verify insurance coverage.
Media Contact
Emma Lombardi, GR0, (818) 639-2273, press@gr0.com
SOURCE Soba Recovery