ST. LOUIS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beau Mann, CEO and Founder of Sober Grid, the world's leading online sober community, today announced an official partnership with the Greater St. Louis Construction Laborers' Welfare Fund to provide online treatment services for their members, contractors, and family members.
The partnership is a significant step forward showing a Union Member Health and Welfare Fund's dedication to taking addiction health issues seriously. Sober Grid will provide much needed resources along with state-of-the-art technology through its partnership with the fund not only for their 4,000 members, but also to their 600 contractors and all 11,000 of the members' covered relatives. Due to the current pandemic, many communities have seen an increase number of issues including those struggling with addiction and relapse. In order to combat this problem, Sober Grid is offering a digitally enhanced peer coaching program and 24/7 phone lifeline that eliminates the barriers to access for the nearly 16,000 available participants.
"After more than a year of unparalleled changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact we have seen it have on communities across the U.S. and the world, it is more important than ever to do all that we can to help those in need as the continued isolation shows its effect on addiction and relapse." Mann said. "The sober community thrives on having a safe and supportive environment and through our advanced technology we are allowing our users to connect with their community for the support they need during this difficult time."
As the largest social network for sobriety in the world, Sober Grid offers a positive environment and helps maintain their users' sobriety.
"Our partnership with Sober Grid is an integral part of our long-term dedication to our member's health care," says Diana Marburger, Welfare Director of the Greater St. Louis Construction Laborers' Welfare Fund. "More importantly, connecting with our community right here in St. Louis to combat addiction issues is important to our organization. We are committed to working together to benefit our members and our community that we are privileged to serve."
In addition to Sober Grid's new partnership with the Greater St. Louis Construction Laborers' Welfare Fund, it recently launched a new podcast called Sober Up! A Sobriety Podcast, bringing forth the voices of people who have achieved recovery and can inspire other people's journey. The podcast is not only for those suffering or recovering from addiction, but it is also for those who are supporting a friend or loved one to help them learn how to better support them. Sober Grid is also currently hosting multiple recovery meetings and support groups. It has also adapted 12 step meetings, sober parenting support, meditation and fellowship groups on weekends where members can hang out and play games virtually.
About Sober Grid
Sober Grid is a free iOS/Android app that connects you with other people in or seeking recovery from Substance Use Disorders. Members are instantly connected to a global community in their neighborhoods and around the globe. Members can build strong support networks and inspire others. Sober Grid, Founded by CEO Beau Mann, started because he was looking for a supportive community that could be accessed anytime anywhere. Today it is a platform full of evidence-based tools to help anyone get instant addiction support. Sober Grid now offers affordable 24/7 Certified Peer Coaches to assist individuals in their recovery. Its peer coaches are trained and certified to help you along your recovery journey. For more information, visit http://www.sobergrid.com
About the Greater St. Louis Construction Laborers' Welfare Fund
The Greater St. Louis Construction Laborers' Welfare Fund (The Fund) provides the highest-quality benefit coverage for our members and their families. Included in our benefit package is access to our Addiction Program which is made up of three area addiction treatment specialists. The Fund is dedicated to providing every opportunity for recovery to our members and their dependents who are affected by addiction. We are pleased to offer the new addition of Sober Grid to our benefit package. We feel that this new addition will add another very beneficial avenue towards fighting addiction.
