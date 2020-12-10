Sobi and Apellis report positive top-line results at 48 weeks from the phase 3 PEGASUS study of pegcetacoplan in PNH

- Treatment with pegcetacoplan resulted in a sustained improvement in haemoglobin with a mean increase from baseline of 2.7 g/dL at week 48, which is equal to the 2.7 g/dL increase seen at week 16 with pegcetacoplan-treated patients - Sustained improvements in transfusion avoidance, reticulocyte count, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) level and Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy (FACIT)-fatigue score were observed in patients treated with pegcetacoplan - Safety profile of pegcetacoplan was consistent with previously reported data