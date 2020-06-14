- Additional donation of factor therapy fulfils 2014 pledge to donate up to an unprecedented 1 billion IUs for humanitarian use - More than 75 per cent of people with haemophilia have limited or no access to diagnosis and treatment, especially in the developing world - More than 17,200 people with haemophilia in over 40 countries have been treated with medicine provided by Sobi and Sanofi since donations to the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program began in 2015