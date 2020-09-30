Sobi and Selecta Biosciences announce topline data of SEL-212 from the phase 2 COMPARE study supporting the potential for important clinical improvement in patients with Chronic Refractory Gout

- All data consistent with stronger performance of SEL-212 versus pegloticase - Numerically higher response rate for SEL-212 versus pegloticase during primary endpoint of months 3 and 6 combined; statistically significant higher response rate for SEL-212 versus pegloticase during month 3 - Statistically significant greater overall reduction in mean serum uric acid (SUA) levels in SEL-212 versus pegloticase - Patients with tophi showed a substantially higher overall response rate for SEL-212 versus pegloticase and a statistically significant overall reduction in mean SUA levels for SEL-212 versus pegloticase - Data demonstrate both SEL-212 and pegloticase were well-tolerated - Data support commenced phase 3 DISSOLVE programme