STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) has released the company's 2019 Annual and Sustainability Report. The integrated report summarises our business and strategy, financial performance and work on sustainability.

"2019 was a rewarding year for Sobi in which we made major progress in every area of our strategy. We ended the year as a stronger company with a broader geographical footprint and exceptional value in both our on-market and pre-market portfolios," says Guido Oelkers, CEO and President.

Sobi's 2019 Annual and Sustainability Report is available on www.sobi.com as a pdf and an online version.

About Sobi™

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,400 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa. In 2019, Sobi's revenues amounted to SEK 14.2 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at sobi.com.

For more information please contact
Paula Treutiger, Head of Communication & Investor Relations
+ 46 733 666 599
paula.treutiger@sobi.com

Linda Holmström, Corporate Communication & Investor Relations
+ 46 708 734 095
linda.holmstrom@sobi.com

