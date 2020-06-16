RESTON, Va., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed (SOC), the leader in acute care telemedicine, today announced the achievement of HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) certification for its enterprise telemedicine platform, Telemed IQ. The certification, provided by the HITRUST Alliance, demonstrates SOC Telemed's adherence to all HITRUST-specified requirements in information risk management.
The HITRUST CSF certification serves as an independent verification of SOC's compliance to leading data security practices from frameworks like ISO, NIST, PCI, and HIPAA.
"While we have always adhered to HITRUST standards, I am excited to share that SOC has officially received HITRUST certification," said Sean Banerjee, chief technology officer for SOC Telemed. "This certification demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards for data management, risk mitigation and compliance. The certification is important evidence of our commitment to the patients, doctors and hospitals we serve; that our every effort is made with the best practices in security and compliance in mind."
The announcement of HITRUST CSF places SOC among an elite group of organizations around the world to achieve certification. As an organization that creates, accesses, stores and exchanges sensitive information, SOC's HITRUST Certification demonstrates the highest level of assurance, achieved only through third-party review across 149 control specification parameters in data security and risk management.
With demonstrable compliance to HIPAA requirements and broader data security best practices, SOC's HITRUST Certification could simplify the independent IT review efforts for client health systems working to onboard the telemedicine solution.
About SOC Telemed
SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC virtually delivers clinicians to patients through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU, as well as enables healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC helps organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health.
