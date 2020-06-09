RESTON, Va., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed (SOC) announced today the successful launch of emergency and inpatient teleNeurology services at Phelps Health, a health system in Rolla, Missouri, serving six counties.
Phelps Health selected SOC's Telemed IQ platform to access emergency neurology care around the clock, on-demand in the emergency department. SOC neurologists will also serve as an on-call teleNeurology support system in the inpatient neurology department, bolstering the hospital system's on-staff neurologists with extra support and flexibility.
"The Telemed IQ platform allows hospitals like Phelps Health to serve their communities with confidence," said Jason Hallock, chief medical officer at SOC Telemed. "In neurology, stroke care, emergency psychiatry, critical care, cardiology and beyond, we connect specialized experts to hospitals in need, seamlessly."
The launch of teleNeurology at Phelps Health is poised to reduce the hospital's patient transfer rate and increase its case mix index. This change will allow Phelps Health to treat a variety of neurological conditions so patients will not have to travel long distances for care.
For Phelps Health, the prioritization of teleNeurology services was an effort in community care, while the selection of SOC Telemed was about experience, reputation and the company's care quality credentials from The Joint Commission.
"We are proud to partner with SOC Telemed and their board-certified neurologists who can provide patient consultations for a variety of neurological conditions," says Keri Heavin, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Phelps Health. "Using teleNeurology services provided by SOC Telemed, our patients can stay close to home for care and receive follow-up treatments with our Phelps Health neurologists."
Telemed IQ is in use today in more than 550 hospitals nationwide, enabling the right care, at the right time, when patients and communities need it most.
About Phelps Health
Phelps Health is one of Missouri's leading regional referral centers, serving over 200,000 residents in south-central Missouri. Phelps Health is county-owned, non-tax supported and is overseen by a five-member elected board. Phelps Health employs more than 1,900 people, including 100-plus providers. Phelps Health, which includes a hospital licensed for 242 patient beds, serves a six-county area, with its main campus and several clinics located in Rolla, Missouri. Phelps Health also has clinics in Salem, St. James, Vienna and Waynesville, Missouri. Visit phelpshealth.org for more information.
About SOC Telemed
SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU as well as enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. SOC Telemed is backed by Warburg Pincus and CRG. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.
