RESTON, Va., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed, the leader in acute care telemedicine, today announced its recognition as the recipient of MedTech Breakthrough's "Telehealth Innovation Award" for its Telemed IQ telemedicine platform.
Now in its fourth year, the mission of the annual MedTech Breakthrough awards program is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories.
Telemed IQ enables specialists with expertise in emergency medicine, intensive care, neurology, psychiatry and other specialties to support onsite efforts on demand. The award comes at a unique time, as the telemedicine leader expands its efforts across the country in the fight against COVID-19.
"With healthcare providers grappling with capacity management in the light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine is helping these organizations meet capacity without sacrificing quality of care," said Paul Ricci, CEO of SOC Telemed. "SOC is committed to transforming healthcare by helping to provide patients increased access to the highest quality care via telehealth technology both now and beyond the current pandemic. This 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award is a strong validation of SOC's industry leadership and product and service innovation."
"As federal telemedicine restrictions relax enabling more streamlined access, SOC is well-positioned to meet this rapidly increasing need for on-demand acute care via telemedicine," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "With nearly one million virtual consultations under its belt, servicing health organizations and clinicians across varying specialties, SOC brings unmatched expertise on building, scaling and optimizing a telemedicine program. We extend a hearty congratulations to the entire SOC team on their well-deserved 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award."
As a partner to more than 550 hospitals and healthcare systems across the country, SOC's Telemed IQ platform is bringing clinicians and patients together using innovative technologies that are improving clinical care and patient outcomes in a measurable way.
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
About SOC Telemed
SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC virtually delivers clinicians to patients through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU, as well as enables healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC helps organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health.
Media Contact:
Lauren Shankman
Trevelino/Keller
(404) 214-0722 ext. 121
lshankman@trevelinokeller.com