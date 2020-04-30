PORTLAND, Ore., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Social CBD, a leading global wellness company providing high-quality, lab-tested and certified CBD solutions, launches "Thank You for Staying Home" campaign for Americans currently in quarantine due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The offer, which includes several effect-driven CBD products, has a single requirement to redeem: stay home.
"The program initially began with a focus on providing product to workers on the frontline, like first responders and nurses, people who are putting their health at risk to protect us all," explains James Jeynes, Social CBD's Chief Marketing Officer. "After seeing a truly incredible response, we decided to broaden that mission to the rest of the public. Flattening the curve is a nationwide effort and we recognize the sacrifices Americans are making every day to achieve that goal."
The offer includes energy, stress and rest solutions, working to address key concerns during the prolonged periods of social distancing.
"We understand that people are under a tremendous amount of pressure these days," continues Jeynes. "We've built our company around human connection and wellbeing, and in that spirit, want to show gratitude to people who are doing their part to benefit their communities and the country at large."
The Stay Home Kit valued at $17.99 is available now to redeem, while supplies last, by visiting www.SocialCBD.com/StayHome. Each kit contains three solution oriented products:
- Boost CBD Gel Caps (2ct. / 33mg CBD): Get the energy you need with Social CBD Boost Gel Caps. Formulated with powerful natural ingredients of pure hemp CBD extract, Yerba Mate, and superfood Moringa to provide natural energy.
- Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies (Raspberry, Peach Mango, or Lemon flavor) (2ct. / 25mg CBD): Sustain your center and keep calm as you move throughout your day with Social's natural fruit juice flavored Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies.
- Rest CBD Gel Caps (2ct. /33mg CBD): Drift off into dream-worthy Zz's with Social CBD Rest Gel Caps. Formulated to wind down both your mind and body with pure hemp CBD extract, Passionflower and Valerian root.
Individual must be 18 years or older to redeem Social's Stay Home Kit. To learn more about Social CBD and their additional CBD product offerings such Drops, Gel Caps, Gummies, Topicals and more, please visit: www.SocialCBD.com/StayHome
About Social CBD:
Founded in 2019, Portland-based Social CBD promises to provide the high-quality Pure, Powerful and Honest CBD products. Social CBD is a brand of Sentia Wellness and utilizes extensive world-class manufacturing and laboratory analyses that exceed industry standards for optimum customer confidence. Social CBD is sparking a movement and global conversation around better self-care and wellness, from education and driving social connections, to making hemp-derived CBD products widely accessible to people from all walks of life.
