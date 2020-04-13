ORLANDO, Fla., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A normal Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) Peer Support Group meeting would bring a dozen wounded veterans together in Orlando to distribute food to families in need or just bond over an evening at a driving range. But our times are anything but normal right now. Social distancing, working from home, and shelter-in-place orders have kept veterans and others from gathering.
WWP is taking these in-person meetings to the digital world to ensure warriors don't feel isolated. Some of the organization's 74 Peer Support Groups recently started meeting via teleconferencing software.
"It was a good first start," Paula Edwards said. Paula served 32 years in the U.S. Army. She now serves as one of two volunteer Peer Support Group leaders in Orlando for WWP.
She moved to the area with her husband in 2015 after retiring from the military. WWP and its Peer Support Groups helped her connect with other veterans in the area.
"I did not know anyone except my husband when I moved here."
Anthony Johnson has been involved with the Orlando Peer Support Group for seven years. He served in both the Army and Navy during a 21-year career.
"These meetings provide valuable information and camaraderie," Anthony said.
The virtual meetings may lack the in-person bond, but still allow veterans to work through issues together.
"It is not the same as being in the same room with brothers and sisters," Anthony said. "But we're still able to keep in touch with each other through the phone, text, and social media."
WWP is also hosting physical health and wellness events, connection events, and career counseling through virtual platforms. These efforts help the veterans charity continue with its mission to honor and empower wounded warriors.
"Wounded Warrior Project means having someone who gets us and who cares," Anthony said.
"Wounded Warrior Project is a great organization that provides opportunities both mentally and physically," Paula said.
Learn more about WWP programs and services and how you can get involved here.
About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.