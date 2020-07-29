GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host the web briefing, Social Media That Puts You In The Community – Virtually, for executives of health and human service organizations. Led by OPEN MINDS Executive Vice President Rob Hickernell, MBA, the web briefing will take a deeper dive into how provider organization executive teams can leverage social media best practices to enhance brand awareness and engagement in the wake of COVID-19.
"In an increasingly virtual world, a robust online brand and presence gives specialty health care provider organizations a distinct competitive advantage," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "Organizations need to be where their consumers are and need to find new ways to attract, educate, inform, and engage their target audience in a crowded space."
In the web briefing, Mr. Hickernell will take attendees through the latest health care digital marketing trends of 2020 and explain how a sound social media strategy and virtual brand can give your organization a competitive edge in the evolving market for care for complex and chronic consumers. Executives will learn how to:
- Design an "online social blueprint" by leveraging social media best practices
- Use the top social media platforms to drive traffic, brand awareness, and consumer engagement
- Manage organizational reputation and avoid social media pitfalls that can damage the brand
The July 30 web briefing—exclusive to Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle—is offered as part of a weekly series designed to help executive teams navigate the business, organizational, operational, and culture changes of a market in turbulence during (and after) the COVID-19 crisis. Each 60-minute briefing outlines a field-tested approach for recovering from the crisis and developing a plan for organizational sustainability. OPEN MINDS experts are on the line to answer questions and provide real-time technical assistance.
For more information on the program, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or openminds@openminds.com.
About OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com.