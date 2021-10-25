MILWAUKEE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) has announced its 2021 Annual Awards recipients, recognizing individuals contributing to the cancer immunotherapy field. SITC will honor the recipients at its 36th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs, taking place November 10–14, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
"SITC is proud to recognize these outstanding individuals from the cancer immunology and immunotherapy community," said SITC President Patrick Hwu, MD. "The Annual Awards represent the growing prestige of our society and our field thanks to the work of these incredible honorees on behalf of patients."
The 2021 recipients are:
2021 Pedro J. Romero Service to JITC Award
Recipient: James L. Gulley, MD, PhD, FACP – National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health
2021 SITC Lifetime Achievement Award
Recipient: Michael T. Lotze, MD – University of Pittsburgh
2021 Tara Withington Public Service Award
Recipient: Margaret Foti, PhD, MD (hc) – American Association for Cancer Research
2021 Team Science Award
Recipients: Silvia Formenti, MD, Sandra Demaria, MD and team – Weill Cornell Medicine
2022 Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award
Recipient: Zelig Eshhar, MD – Weizmann Institute of Science and the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center
To learn more about SITC's Annual Awards and to view past recipients, visit the society's website. SITC will announce a call for nominations for the Annual Awards in the spring of 2022.
