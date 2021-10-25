MILWAUKEE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) has announced its 2021 Annual Awards recipients, recognizing individuals contributing to the cancer immunotherapy field. SITC will honor the recipients at its 36th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs, taking place November 10–14, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

"SITC is proud to recognize these outstanding individuals from the cancer immunology and immunotherapy community," said SITC President Patrick Hwu, MD. "The Annual Awards represent the growing prestige of our society and our field thanks to the work of these incredible honorees on behalf of patients."

The 2021 recipients are:

2021 Pedro J. Romero Service to JITC Award

Recipient: James L. Gulley, MD, PhD, FACP – National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health

2021 SITC Lifetime Achievement Award

Recipient: Michael T. Lotze, MD – University of Pittsburgh

2021 Tara Withington Public Service Award

Recipient: Margaret Foti, PhD, MD (hc) – American Association for Cancer Research

2021 Team Science Award

Recipients: Silvia Formenti, MD, Sandra Demaria, MD and team – Weill Cornell Medicine

2022 Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award

Recipient: Zelig Eshhar, MD – Weizmann Institute of Science and the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center

To learn more about SITC's Annual Awards and to view past recipients, visit the society's website. SITC will announce a call for nominations for the Annual Awards in the spring of 2022.

About SITC

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the world's leading member-driven organization specifically dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy. Established in 1984, SITC, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, serves scientists, clinicians, academicians, patients, patient advocates, government representatives and industry leaders from around the world. Through educational programs that foster scientific exchange and collaboration, SITC aims to one day make the word cure a reality for cancer patients everywhere. To learn more, visit http://www.sitcancer.org and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Media Contact

Thomas Martin, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, (414) 271-2456, tmartin@sitcancer.org

